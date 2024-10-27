Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 33,300 Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NVDD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,852. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

