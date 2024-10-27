Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 33,300 Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $81,000.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NVDD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,852. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
