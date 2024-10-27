Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $974.07. The company had a trading volume of 433,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,772. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $928.50 and its 200-day moving average is $844.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

