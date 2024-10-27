Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $754.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,664. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

