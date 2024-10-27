Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.93. 591,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.35. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

