Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

GDXJ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 5,181,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.