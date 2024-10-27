Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $567.67. The stock had a trading volume of 716,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

