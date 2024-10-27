StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
