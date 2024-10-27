StockNews.com Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 558,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Denny’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1,487.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 498,051 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

