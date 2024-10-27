Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Studio City International Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MSC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

