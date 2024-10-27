sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, sudeng has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $82.28 million and $46.69 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00828155 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $50,276,116.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

