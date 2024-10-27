Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.3 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
SURDF stock remained flat at $31.70 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $38.11.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Realty & Development
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.