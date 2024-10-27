Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.3 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

SURDF stock remained flat at $31.70 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

