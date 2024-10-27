Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.48. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

