Susquehanna Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $137.43 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after acquiring an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.