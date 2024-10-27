Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

