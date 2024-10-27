TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

