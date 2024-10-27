TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

