TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $895.88 and a 52-week high of $1,221.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,081.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

