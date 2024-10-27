TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

