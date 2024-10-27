TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $386.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

