TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

