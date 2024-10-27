TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,730 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.