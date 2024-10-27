TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

