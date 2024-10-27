TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 3,674.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. TDH has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.74.
