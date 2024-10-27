TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 3,674.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TDH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. TDH has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.74.

Get TDH alerts:

About TDH

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.