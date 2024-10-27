Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.50 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

