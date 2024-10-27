Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TLSNY
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.00%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.