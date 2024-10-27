Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.73. Tesco shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 261,804 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

