Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

TXN opened at $206.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

