Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 381,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Texas Roadhouse worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.6 %

TXRH opened at $187.38 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.