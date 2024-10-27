Thayer Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TVACU), operating as Inspirato Incorporated, disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on October 22, 2024, the company finalized an investment agreement. This agreement was established with Tribridge Limited, a company based in the Cayman Islands with headquarters in Hong Kong, and Julian MacQueen. The agreement revolves around the issuance and sale of 757,576 shares of Class A common stock, with a par value of $0.0001 per share, from the company.

Of the total shares, 505,051 were allocated to Tribridge for a total purchase price of $2,000,000, while the remaining 252,525 shares were sold to Mr. MacQueen for a total purchase price of $1,000,000. The completion of the transactions outlined in this Investment Agreement took place on October 24, 2024.

The Investment Agreement entails standard representations, warranties, and commitments from Inspirato Incorporated. Additionally, it grants the Purchasers specific registration rights concerning the shares. It’s important to note that the summary provided in the filing is not exhaustive and refers investors to the full text of the Investment Agreement, available as Exhibit 10.1 in the Form 8-K submission.

In conjunction with this investment disclosure, the company also addressed unregistered sales of equity securities under Item 3.02. The shares of Class A common stock sold in accordance with the Investment Agreement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933. Instead, they were issued relying on exemptions outlined in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act, Regulation S, or Regulation D.

As per Item 9.01, the filing referenced Exhibits, listing the Investment Agreement document dated October 22, 2024, involving Inspirato Incorporated, Tribridge Limited, and Julian MacQueen. Additionally, an Inline XBRL-formatted Cover Page Interactive Data File was included as Exhibit 104.

The report was signed and submitted on behalf of Inspirato Incorporated by Payam Zamani, President, and Chief Executive Officer, on October 25, 2024. Thayer Ventures Acquisition, under the guise of Inspirato Incorporated, has thus solidified noteworthy financial agreements with Tribridge Limited and Julian MacQueen.

As of February 11, 2022, Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation was acquired by Inspirato LLC, in a reverse merger transaction. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation sectors.

