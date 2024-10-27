The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

CEE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 3.44% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

