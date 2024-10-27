The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, an increase of 1,701.3% from the September 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,936,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

