The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, an increase of 1,701.3% from the September 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,936,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Crypto Company Profile
