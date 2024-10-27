The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.520 EPS.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 500,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,589. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

