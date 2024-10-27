The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.520 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.82. 500,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $155.68.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

