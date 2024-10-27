The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,425,000 after buying an additional 274,509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $512.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.