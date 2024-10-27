The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.55.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

