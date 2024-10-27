The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $39.95 during trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

