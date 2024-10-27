Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $370.04 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $370.04 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00037841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,726,243,678 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

