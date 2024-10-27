Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
