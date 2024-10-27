Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

