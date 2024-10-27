Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in October

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.3 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of Tobu Railway stock remained flat at $18.22 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.
About Tobu Railway
