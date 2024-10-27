Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in October

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.3 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Tobu Railway stock remained flat at $18.22 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

