TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $32.83 million and $2.94 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

