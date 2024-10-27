Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.04.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$27.31 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

