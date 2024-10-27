TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

