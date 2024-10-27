Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.38. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

