TRON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $269.22 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. TRON has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and approximately $269.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000942 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,483,523,857 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
