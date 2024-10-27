TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TruGolf Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TRUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 25,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. TruGolf has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

