UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in October

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. UBE has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

