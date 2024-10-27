UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in October

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. UBE has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.24.
About UBE
