UBS Group Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $309.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SAM opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.24. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $372.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 61.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

