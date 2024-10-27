Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after buying an additional 668,913 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

