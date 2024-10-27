UNIUM (UNM) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $6.99 or 0.00010333 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $47.43 million and $910,512.41 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.00358447 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,239,283.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

