Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

