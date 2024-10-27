Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

LRCX opened at $77.68 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

